Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

