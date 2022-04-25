ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Former Panther Island project head inks $72,000 contract with Tarrant water district

By Harrison Mantas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128uKW_0fJszgnw00

JD Granger is not done with the Tarrant Regional Water District.

The former head of the Panther Island, who announced he was stepping down from that post last Friday , is rejoining the district that is coordinating the flood-control aspects of the project as a consultant. The six-month contract is worth $72,000.

“He brings a knowledge of all the project elements, all the project history, and how we can use this information to get the project completed,” said the district’s general manager, Dan Buhman.

The district will pay Granger $12,000 per month, which is roughly $8,000 less than his salary when he was employed by the district.

Granger did not immediately return a call from the Star-Telegram seeking comment.

He will advise the water district on so-called “betterments,” which Buhman explained are design features or flood control elements beyond what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is willing to pay for. Under the Panther Island plan, the Corps will dig a 1.5-mile channel along Trinity River near downtown, creating two islands that will be open for redevelopment with multifamily housing, restaurants and entertainment.

“The example I always use is a ditch. If we could make it a better looking ditch, we would pay a little extra,” Buhman explained.

Granger has the necessary institutional knowledge to advise the district on which of those improvements the Corps would be responsible for, and which would be paid for locally, Buhman said. The water district is a government entity funded by taxpayer dollars.

Doreen Geiger, a member the Water District Accountability Project pushing for more transparency at the district, initially chaffed at the idea of keeping Granger on in any capacity.

She pointed to the district’s $7,500-per-month contract with Mark Mazzanti, a 35-year veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers, and the district’s $833,151 contract with project scheduling company Innovative Management Solutions Inc., to argue there’s no need to keep Granger on.

Buhman said that Mazzanti’s role is to advise on Corps bureaucracy, and Innovative Management Solutions helps with the technical scheduling of different elements of the project.

Granger knows why certain project elements are the way they are and can help advise the district on how to move forward, Buhman said.

Geiger acknowledged the financial benefits of contracting with Granger at a rate lower than what he was making while working for the water district.

“If we don’t do that, he’ll be there for years. It’s cheaper to give him some money for a short term and then he’s gone,” Geiger said.

Lon Burnam, a former state representative and member of the same watchdog group as Geiger, raised concerns about Granger’s contract being negotiated outside of the public eye or public board meetings.

Granger’s contract does not need approval from the water district board. The board weighs in on contracts at or above $75,000, according to a source within the district.

Burnam said he recognizes the value of Granger’s institutional knowledge but questioned the optics of having this contract negotiated behind closed doors.

“This wheeling and dealing behind the scenes is what’s gone on for decades at the water district, which leads to no trust level for the district,” he said.

Buhman said he’s committed to improving that community trust and completing the Central City project, “the right way.”

“Our mindset is for the benefit of the community,” Buhman said.

The Corps announced in January it was allocating $403 million for final design and completion of the 1.5 mile channel. Design is expected to be completed within two years followed by four years of construction.

Comments / 1

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

City Council approves rezoning for Rayzor Ranch Home Depot

Denton is one step closer to getting a Home Depot at Rayzor Ranch after approval last week of a land rezoning request presented to the Denton City Council. The council approved the proposal to rezone Lot 11 of the existing landscape plan for Rayzor Ranch Marketplace during a public hearing Tuesday. The 12-acre site, located to the west of Sam’s Club and north of U.S. Highway 380, will house a 106,000-square-foot Home Depot with an attached 28,000-square-foot garden center. The request was put forward for council consideration after unanimous approval by the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission on March 23.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Tarrant#The Star Telegram#Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
450
Followers
148
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy