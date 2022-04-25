ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hochul announces 2023 WNY budget investments

By Adam Duke
 3 days ago
(WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the breakdown of the 2023 State Budget Monday, and how the budget will affect Western New York.

The budget includes up to $1 billion to restore green space around the Kensington Expressway and $169.2 million to local school aid.

Here is a look at funding for WNY venues and attractions, community investments, expansion projects and more:

  • Buffalo Bills new stadium in Orchard Park — $600 million
  • Municipality Governments — $212.3 million
  • NFTA operating assistance — $68.2 million
  • CHIPS Local Highway Aid funding — $57.1 million
  • Northland Corridor Redevelopment Area (Phase 3) — $55 million
  • Broadway Market — $37 million
  • Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor — $30 million
  • Niagara Falls Waterfront investment — $25 million
  • Northland Workforce Training Center — $21 million
  • Albright-Knox Art Gallery expansion — $20 million
  • PAVE NY Local Highway Aid funding — $15.7 million
  • Buffalo Harbor Water Foundation design — $15 million
  • Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens expansion project (toward $23 million+ total) — $10 million
  • Niagara Falls Agritourism Sector establishment — $9 million
  • Buffalo Zoo maintenance — $9 million
  • Kleinhans Music Hall repairs and upgrades — $8 million
  • MLK Park support — $6 million
  • Buffalo Hispanic Heritage Center creation — $5 million
  • Roswell Park Cancer Institute lung cancer screening

For the full breakdown of WNY budget investments, click here.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

