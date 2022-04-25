Hochul announces 2023 WNY budget investments
(WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the breakdown of the 2023 State Budget Monday, and how the budget will affect Western New York.
The budget includes up to $1 billion to restore green space around the Kensington Expressway and $169.2 million to local school aid.
Here is a look at funding for WNY venues and attractions, community investments, expansion projects and more:
- Buffalo Bills new stadium in Orchard Park — $600 million
- Municipality Governments — $212.3 million
- NFTA operating assistance — $68.2 million
- CHIPS Local Highway Aid funding — $57.1 million
- Northland Corridor Redevelopment Area (Phase 3) — $55 million
- Broadway Market — $37 million
- Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor — $30 million
- Niagara Falls Waterfront investment — $25 million
- Northland Workforce Training Center — $21 million
- Albright-Knox Art Gallery expansion — $20 million
- PAVE NY Local Highway Aid funding — $15.7 million
- Buffalo Harbor Water Foundation design — $15 million
- Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens expansion project (toward $23 million+ total) — $10 million
- Niagara Falls Agritourism Sector establishment — $9 million
- Buffalo Zoo maintenance — $9 million
- Kleinhans Music Hall repairs and upgrades — $8 million
- MLK Park support — $6 million
- Buffalo Hispanic Heritage Center creation — $5 million
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute lung cancer screening
For the full breakdown of WNY budget investments, click here.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .
Comments / 0