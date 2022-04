Antje “AJ” Evans will fill the role of director of the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter upon the departure of the current director, Jill Moriarty. Born in Germany, Evans came to the US as an accountant. Although Evans still enjoys working with numbers, she decided to leave the accounting trade behind and find a job working with animals. Evans turned in her resume with aspirations to work in the back, caring for the dogs and cats. Once Moriarty reviewed the resume, she approached Evans with another idea, to take the reins of the shelter operations as Moriarty’s eventual replacement.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO