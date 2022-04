KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to repair a sinkhole on Alcoa Highway that will cause traffic issues into Friday. The sinkhole is located on northbound Alcoa Highway near the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi. TDOT said the sinkhole is approximately 10 feet deep and 16 feet wide, but the bedrock itself was approximately 50 feet deep.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO