With unemployment rates steadily decreasing, neighbors still looking for jobs will have the chance to hone their resume and interview skills today. Anyone who needs a job can drop by the Mall at Bay Plaza to meet with representatives from the Department of Labor for a job fair. While the unemployment numbers are trending down, this is still a much-needed opportunity for people in the neighborhood - as the city recovers from the pandemic.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO