The Wyoming Game and Fish report that Wyoming’s gray wolf population continues to meet all recovery criteria. The 2021 Wyoming Gray Wolf Monitoring and Management annual report by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department details the gray wolf populations and conflict trends that indicate stable and predictable management of the species. Wyoming is maintaining wolf numbers at healthy levels. The Game and Fish report this is the 20th consecutive year wolf numbers in the Cowboy State have exceeded the delisting criteria, and the fulfillment of the 5-year post-delisting monitoring period required for species recovered and delisted under the Endangered Species Act.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO