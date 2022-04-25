ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wells Fargo reacts to lawsuit claiming discrimination in lending practices

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wells Fargo is responding to allegations in a lawsuit that the bank discriminated against Black lenders, calling the claims unfounded. In a lawsuit filed in February, a Black homeowner in Georgia looking to refinance his house claims Wells Fargo tried to charge him a higher interest rate than his credit score...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Says Wells Fargo’s Discriminatory Loan Practices Is Killing Black Opportunity

On Monday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a press conference alleging Wells Fargo’s discriminatory loan practices kills Black opportunity. Crump, who has represented the families of Ahmaud Abery and Breonna Taylor, held the conference at the Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta and included several Black homeowners who have joined the class action suit against Wells Fargo Bank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Business
CBS News

Federal Reserve warns of "brewing U.S. housing bubble"

Homebuyers have faced a tough proposition during the pandemic: Swallow rapid price increases and forgo typical steps like house inspections, or risk getting left out of the real estate market. Those dynamics have caused some observers to question whether the U.S. is repeating the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which led to a painful housing crash in 2006 and the Great Recession the following year.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
thebossmagazine.com

Deutsche Bank Predicts ‘Major Recession’

A recession is coming, Deutsche Bank warns, and it could be a big one. Reacting to the news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 810 points Tuesday, 2.4%. While inflation has driven economic worries for the past year-plus, the bank warns the cure will be worse than the disease. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to raise interest rates steadily through 2023 in a bid to curb inflation will bring recession next year, Deutsche Bank says.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Bank of America Doesn't Expect a Recession in 2022. Here's Why

Consumers are sitting on a lot of cash, and spending continues to rise. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#San Francisco#Bloomberg News#Black And Latino
TheStreet

Deutsche Bank Sees 'Significant Recession' by Late Next Year

Federal Reserve officials have maintained they will be able to raise interest rates enough to quell inflation, but not so much as to stamp out the economic recovery. Deutsche Bank economists don’t think it will play out that way. Led by Chief Economist David Folkerts-Landau, they see the Fed having to raise the federal funds rate to 5%-6% to get inflation under control. The fed funds rate is now 0.25%-0.5%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of An Upcoming Recession In The United States

Several economic experts have recently warned that a recession in the United States is possible. For example, Deutsche Bank believes the U.S. economy will fall into a recession due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. Quoting a memo that the bank sent to clients:
Cheddar News

Survey Finds Inflation Driving a Return to the Gig Economy

Inflation is driving a return to the gig economy, according to a new survey from Branch & Marqeta that found 85 percent of workers have increased or planned to increase their amount of gig work in the past six months, with 58 percent citing inflation as the reason behind this change. Arun Sundararajan, professor at NYU Stern School of Business, breaks down this dynamic and how it's impacting the broader economy. "Inflation is rampant and people need more money. Salaried wages haven't kept up. Plus the labor market is tight. People can't find full time employees, employers can't find full time employees, and so some people are being opportunistic," he said. "And I also think there's a COVID effect because people have gotten used to more flexibility and time and space because people have gotten used to more flexibility and time and space, through the months of the lockdown."
BUSINESS
WFAE

WFAE

6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy