Colorado Springs, CO

Planned improvements to I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants the public to get involved with planned improvements to I-25 merge lanes between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

Ongoing lane closures on I-25 Southbound through the Gap

Increased traffic from community growth and business development has created the need for CDOT to initiate the design of auxiliary/continuous merge lanes on I-25 between the Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road exits in Colorado Springs.

The community is invited to participate in a public information virtual open house to learn more. You can visit the project’s website to participate, or submit comments by email to i25FillmoreGOG@gmail.com. All comments must be received by April 30th. Spanish language materials are also available on the website.

Construction on this project is anticipated to start as early as fall of 2022.

