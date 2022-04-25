ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

UPDATE: Outagamie County crash on WIS 15 at County JJ cleared

Cover picture for the articleHORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Outagamie County that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 15 at County JJ....

UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

2 dead after major accident in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58) -- Highway 57 and County Road MM have been shut down due to a major accident in the town of Rhine. According to police, a vehicle headed northbound went left of the center and struck a vehicle head on that was headed southbound. There have been two...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Person killed in Jackson County crash April 22 was 49-year-old Black River Falls man

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The person killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Brockway on April 22 was 49-year-old Dennis Nevaguaya of Black River Falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is all the information that will be released at this time,” according to a news release Thursday. Previous story: TOWN OF BROCKWAY, Wis. (WKBT)...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 75-year-old woman is dead after her car went off Highway 10 at County Highway F. The crash site was south of Weyauwega. Waupaca County investigators say the woman’s car was going west went it collided with the end of the guardrail, went down an embankment, crossed the off-ramp at Highway F, and continued down another embankment, coming to rest in a field.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
Hortonville, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
Outagamie County, WI
Hortonville, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Dodge County dog found in Whitefish Bay: 'A miracle'

CLYMAN, Wis. - If dogs could talk, 6-year-old beagle Molly would have quite a story to tell. The dog that calls Dodge County home made its way to Milwaukee County. "They escaped when I came into the gate," said Starla Birkeland, Molly's owner. "Right up and into the field." On...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the person found along the shoreline on Lake Winnebago Sunday didn’t suffer any injuries or trauma, based on preliminary findings from the autopsy. The person has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Family identifies lost Fox Lake canoeist as 36-year-old Beau Krantz

FOX LAKE, Wis (CBS 58) -- Area search and rescue crews pitched in throughout Thursday in efforts to find the lost boater. First arriving deputies recovered an adult female from Fox Lake from the water and transported her to an area hospital for treatment. An active search remains underway for...
FOX LAKE, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 21, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Police and Fire Commission continues silence in girl’s death

Details remain murky about a Wausau Police and Fire Commission inquiry into the investigation of a 7-year-old girl’s death. At the group’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes provided a very brief “update” on the investigation. “The investigation is on schedule to be completed within the time-frame that was initially provided,” Barnes told the members of the commission.
WAUSAU, WI
KIMT

Patrols increased as police investigate girl's homicide in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide. Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away. The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 south back open at County Road T following crash

MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 south is back open at County Road T following a crash. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Monday, and multiple lanes were blocked. Footage from the scene shows multiple Fire and EMS units responding to the incident. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash and injuries were reported. At least...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Crawford County sheriff alleges Onalaska sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday....
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI

