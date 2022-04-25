ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Officer Drew Barr: ‘Married to the passion of helping his community’

By William Rioux
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community of first responders remembers a fallen officer, a public servant, and a brother. “It’s going to take a long time to mourn over this because he was family,” said Alexander Crosby, Monetta Fire Department volunteer. Drew Barr worked as a police...

