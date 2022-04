SAGINAW, MI — YouthDevelopment Corp. USA is hosting a career and housing fair Friday, April 29, in Saginaw. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wolverine State Baptist Headquarters, 615 S. Jefferson Ave., beginning with a program to celebrate partnerships at the local, state and federal levels as YDC launches its affordable housing program, according to a press release. Neighborhood Assistance Corp. of America representatives will be available to sign up first-time homebuyers for the housing program.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO