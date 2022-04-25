ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Nick Bosa's calm contract negotiations contrast with Deebo Samuel drama

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL4Hb_0fJsw52700

The 49ers hit home runs with their first two draft picks in 2019. Not only did they get defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall, but they unearthed Deebo Samuel at No. 36 overall in the second round.

Now the two stars are in different boats in 2022.

On Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced the team has exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa’s rookie deal. He spent most of the rest of Monday’s press conference dodging Deebo questions , in what was supposed to be a Q&A about the upcoming NFL Draft.

After recovering from a 2021 ACL year and wrecking shop last season en route to 15.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl invite, Bosa’s $17.9 million club option for 2023 has become fully guaranteed as a first-round pick. Bosa turns 25 in October and is already the franchise leader in playoff sacks, so this was an easy call for Lynch and the front office.

“Nick, in our minds, we’re gonna do everything we can to keep him a part of this organization,” Lynch said. “He’s a foundational player – much like Deebo – a difference-maker. … At the appropriate time we’ll make that a reality that he’s here for a long time. It’s all good there.”

The contrast between Bosa’s offseason and Samuel’s has been stark.

While we’ve seen and heard plenty from Deebo – whether it be through social media or at a nightclub – and it appears he’s not satisfied with his situation with the 49ers. Meanwhile, we haven’t heard a peep from Bosa since the season-wrap up press conferences in late January.

According to Lynch, Bosa isn’t with the 49ers in Santa Clara, but rather training with his brother and fellow NFL defensive end Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He and Kyle communicated,” Lynch said. “He’s working back out in Florida, he and his brother have their trainer. We know Nick Bosa’s working. He shows that each and every time he shows up. He’s in elite shape.”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

Bosa has guaranteed himself a solid fifth-year payday, while Lynch said the two sides are going to negotiate for a long-term deal. No drama, just business.

“We can work on an extension at anytime,” Lynch said. “We’ve been in really good communication with Brian Ayrault, Nick’s representation. At the appropriate time, we’ll take those next steps.”

Where’d it all go wrong for Deebo?

We probably won’t know for sure until this summer, when he talks to reporters at training camp – whether that be in Santa Clara or another locale. Lynch didn’t want to divulge any details of the situation, but said the team is confident it can find a solution with Samuels.

Maybe Deebo could take a cue from Bosa. Perhaps the Niners were hoping to announce a stop-gap fifth-year extension for Samuels, too, but Deebo’s actions lately give good reason for the franchise to pause.

Even if Lynch and the Niners are able to rectify the situation with Samuels and bring him back this fall, it could bring a weird dynamic in the locker room. To say nothing of the fans, who might have to do a lot of anti-Deebo tweet deleting if he stays with the team.

Fans won’t have to do any of that for Bosa, who seems like a low-profile football junkie that usually avoids the spotlight and any scent of drama. UPDATE: I should note that Bosa actually found himself in hot water in 2019 for controversial tweets that were widely circulated after the 49ers drafted him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The clock ticks toward a potential Deebo Samuel deal

The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

Dez Bryant Advises Deebo Samuel To Stay W/ 49ers, 'Shanahan Is A Genius'

Deebo Samuel should backpedal on trade requests and stay in San Francisco ... so says Dez Bryant -- who's advising the wideout to reconsider his future with the 49ers. Dez explained his thoughts on the situation to TMZ Sports at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Wednesday night ... saying he believes Samuel might regret it if he is ultimately traded this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
NBC Sports

Six WRs for 49ers to target in draft if they trade Deebo

Deebo Samuel is one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, so it was no surprise Monday when 49ers general manager John Lynch made it clear he wasn't eager to fulfill Samuel's trade request. “I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," Lynch told local media Monday....
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Q A#Nfl Draft
Larry Brown Sports

AFC team to make ‘Godfather’ offer for Deebo Samuel?

The San Francisco 49ers have maintained that they do not want to part ways with Deebo Samuel, but there is one team in particular that could potentially persuade them with a massive trade offer. Niners general manager John Lynch said on Monday that he cannot envision trading Samuel. He did,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo and Jimmy G trades among six NFL draft bold predictions

The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and no one has any idea what's going to happen. There are at least three prospects with a chance to be taken at No. 1, and there's always the possibility the Jacksonville Jaguars could opt to trade the pick. The 49ers, meanwhile, don't have a first-round pick, but do have a sticky situation on their hands in the form of Deebo Samuel's trade request.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NFL mock draft: Expert predictions for 49ers' second-round pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is here, which means it's almost time for #MockDraftSZN to end. But that means there's room for one more look around the internet at what experts believe will go down once the draft kicks off Thursday from Las Vegas. While the 49ers don't have a first-round...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Multiple teams offering first-round pick, more for Deebo

The clock is ticking on any potential Deebo Samuel trade. An answer to whether Samuel will be suiting up for the 49ers in 2022 or not will likely arrive Thursday night in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Set to be a spectator of the opening round, San Francisco could leap into the first 32 picks by sending away its disgruntled wide receiver. If the 49ers don’t complete a trade Thursday, Samuel will most likely be sticking with the team which selected him in 2019 and turned him into a star.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Proposes Blockbuster Deebo Samuel Trade

It’s officially NFL Draft day. As the football world awaits tonight’s first round, the Deebo Samuel trade talk is heating up. FS1’s Colin Cowherd has a blockbuster trade proposal in mind for the San Francisco 49ers. Cowherd thinks the 49ers and Jets should consider a trade centered...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Raiders' Davis strongly believes in Kap, knows QB deserves chance

Programming note: Watch "Race in America: A Candid Conversation" on Wednesday, April 27 at 5 p.m. and approximately 11 p.m on NBC Sports Bay Area. Colin Kaepernick is touring the land, an unemployed quarterback in search of an NFL opportunity. The man who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2013 so badly wants a chance that he is resorting to casting calls for receivers willing to join his mobile open tryouts.
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft 2022: Rumors of potential picks, trades, and moves

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App). After many mock drafts and an offseason of big moves in free agency, it's almost time for the commissioner to announce the picks in Las Vegas. Liberty's Malik Willis is likely the first quarterback drafted, with Pittsburgh's...
NFL
NBC Sports

What 49ers likely asking for in Deebo trade, per NFL execs

The 49ers have no intention of trading Deebo Samuel ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. General manager John Lynch made that perfectly clear during his pre-draft press conference on Monday. If they did, though, it would be at the cost of an offer they absolutely couldn’t refuse.
NFL
The Spun

Texans GM Suggests Team Will Likely Trade 1 First-Round Pick

As of this Wednesday, the Houston Texans own the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Judging by general manager Nick Caserio’s recent comments, that could change within the next 24 hours. Caserio told NFL Network’s Jim Trotter there’s only a “50-60 percent chance” the...
HOUSTON, TX
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
792
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy