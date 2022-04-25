Nick Bosa's calm contract negotiations contrast with Deebo Samuel drama

The 49ers hit home runs with their first two draft picks in 2019. Not only did they get defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall, but they unearthed Deebo Samuel at No. 36 overall in the second round.

Now the two stars are in different boats in 2022.

On Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced the team has exercised the fifth-year option on Bosa’s rookie deal. He spent most of the rest of Monday’s press conference dodging Deebo questions , in what was supposed to be a Q&A about the upcoming NFL Draft.

After recovering from a 2021 ACL year and wrecking shop last season en route to 15.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl invite, Bosa’s $17.9 million club option for 2023 has become fully guaranteed as a first-round pick. Bosa turns 25 in October and is already the franchise leader in playoff sacks, so this was an easy call for Lynch and the front office.

“Nick, in our minds, we’re gonna do everything we can to keep him a part of this organization,” Lynch said. “He’s a foundational player – much like Deebo – a difference-maker. … At the appropriate time we’ll make that a reality that he’s here for a long time. It’s all good there.”

The contrast between Bosa’s offseason and Samuel’s has been stark.

While we’ve seen and heard plenty from Deebo – whether it be through social media or at a nightclub – and it appears he’s not satisfied with his situation with the 49ers. Meanwhile, we haven’t heard a peep from Bosa since the season-wrap up press conferences in late January.

According to Lynch, Bosa isn’t with the 49ers in Santa Clara, but rather training with his brother and fellow NFL defensive end Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He and Kyle communicated,” Lynch said. “He’s working back out in Florida, he and his brother have their trainer. We know Nick Bosa’s working. He shows that each and every time he shows up. He’s in elite shape.”

Bosa has guaranteed himself a solid fifth-year payday, while Lynch said the two sides are going to negotiate for a long-term deal. No drama, just business.

“We can work on an extension at anytime,” Lynch said. “We’ve been in really good communication with Brian Ayrault, Nick’s representation. At the appropriate time, we’ll take those next steps.”

Where’d it all go wrong for Deebo?

We probably won’t know for sure until this summer, when he talks to reporters at training camp – whether that be in Santa Clara or another locale. Lynch didn’t want to divulge any details of the situation, but said the team is confident it can find a solution with Samuels.

Maybe Deebo could take a cue from Bosa. Perhaps the Niners were hoping to announce a stop-gap fifth-year extension for Samuels, too, but Deebo’s actions lately give good reason for the franchise to pause.

Even if Lynch and the Niners are able to rectify the situation with Samuels and bring him back this fall, it could bring a weird dynamic in the locker room. To say nothing of the fans, who might have to do a lot of anti-Deebo tweet deleting if he stays with the team.

Fans won’t have to do any of that for Bosa, who seems like a low-profile football junkie that usually avoids the spotlight and any scent of drama. UPDATE: I should note that Bosa actually found himself in hot water in 2019 for controversial tweets that were widely circulated after the 49ers drafted him.