ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CRIME MAPPING: Where we stand now after a deadly weekend in Indianapolis

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmoLK_0fJsvx8X00

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people lost their lives in Indianapolis over the weekend, marking the deadliest weekend in recent history.

From Friday through Sunday, eight people were killed in six separate shootings . This includes two shootings that involved multiple victims.

According to our data, this is the most shootings to happen over the course of the same timeframe since at least 2014. Prior to the weekend of April 22 through April 24, the most homicides that Indianapolis had seen in a single weekend was seven.

Indianapolis hit this seven-homicide mark on three occasions, twice in 2021 alone. One of the weekends involved a mass shooting that left six people dead , while the most recent event on the weekend of July 30 through August 1 left seven people dead in six separate incidents.

Prior to the 2021 events, seven people were killed in separate incidents on the weekend of October 9 through October 11, 2020.

After this past weekend, Indianapolis has experienced 67 homicides this year, including one that was reported Monday morning. In comparison, by this time in 2021 Indianapolis had experienced 78 homicides. While homicides are down year-to-year, the total remains higher than what Indianapolis had experienced in prior years.

Likewise, while non-fatal shootings are down year-to-year, they still remain elevated from previous years.

Despite the uptick, the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety said they are still making progress.

“We have interrupters, outreach workers and life coaches in our whole community in Marion County,” said Lauren Rodriguez with the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety. “They’ve been responding to the community all weekend to bring those resources.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett saID spending pandemic relief funds from the federal government over the next three years should begin turning the city’s violent tide later this year. $37.5 million has been earmarked for hiring 50 peacemakers — violence interrupters, outreach workers and life coaches — over the next three years.

IMPD braces for east side violence retaliation

Rodriguez said they are still interrupting violent crimes and conflicts, but they just can’t touch everyone every single day. She doesn’t want people to give up.

“Being able to get out in the community I feel is more successful this year,” said Rodriguez,
“and getting the help people need, but at the same time, we’re one entity.”

IMPD chief, city leaders react to historically violent weekend which resulted in 8 homicide victims

There are ways people can get involved in tackling crime in their own neighborhoods. Each IMPD district includes a CrimeWatch specialist who can answer questions about reporting problems and staying safe. People can also start their own Crime Watch block club if one doesn’t exist already.

“If we can just narrow in and hone in on the areas and the crimes, and attack those areas from the neighborhood level, that would be a step in the right direction,” said Leroy Robinson, chairman of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee for the Indianapolis City-County Council. “I would encourage the individuals in each district of the 25 districts in our city, work with that counselor and identify areas in your district that’s a priority. Apply for some of those district crime prevention grant funds that we have out there here soon.”

Public safety resources for Indy residents following violent weekend

The majority of this year’s homicides remain unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Jesse Wells , Russ McQuaid and Courtney Crown contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Crime Mapping#Life Coaches#Violent Crime
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy