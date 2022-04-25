CRIME MAPPING: Where we stand now after a deadly weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people lost their lives in Indianapolis over the weekend, marking the deadliest weekend in recent history.

From Friday through Sunday, eight people were killed in six separate shootings . This includes two shootings that involved multiple victims.

According to our data, this is the most shootings to happen over the course of the same timeframe since at least 2014. Prior to the weekend of April 22 through April 24, the most homicides that Indianapolis had seen in a single weekend was seven.

Indianapolis hit this seven-homicide mark on three occasions, twice in 2021 alone. One of the weekends involved a mass shooting that left six people dead , while the most recent event on the weekend of July 30 through August 1 left seven people dead in six separate incidents.

Prior to the 2021 events, seven people were killed in separate incidents on the weekend of October 9 through October 11, 2020.

After this past weekend, Indianapolis has experienced 67 homicides this year, including one that was reported Monday morning. In comparison, by this time in 2021 Indianapolis had experienced 78 homicides. While homicides are down year-to-year, the total remains higher than what Indianapolis had experienced in prior years.

Likewise, while non-fatal shootings are down year-to-year, they still remain elevated from previous years.

Despite the uptick, the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety said they are still making progress.

“We have interrupters, outreach workers and life coaches in our whole community in Marion County,” said Lauren Rodriguez with the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety. “They’ve been responding to the community all weekend to bring those resources.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett saID spending pandemic relief funds from the federal government over the next three years should begin turning the city’s violent tide later this year. $37.5 million has been earmarked for hiring 50 peacemakers — violence interrupters, outreach workers and life coaches — over the next three years.

Rodriguez said they are still interrupting violent crimes and conflicts, but they just can’t touch everyone every single day. She doesn’t want people to give up.

“Being able to get out in the community I feel is more successful this year,” said Rodriguez,

“and getting the help people need, but at the same time, we’re one entity.”

There are ways people can get involved in tackling crime in their own neighborhoods. Each IMPD district includes a CrimeWatch specialist who can answer questions about reporting problems and staying safe. People can also start their own Crime Watch block club if one doesn’t exist already.

“If we can just narrow in and hone in on the areas and the crimes, and attack those areas from the neighborhood level, that would be a step in the right direction,” said Leroy Robinson, chairman of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee for the Indianapolis City-County Council. “I would encourage the individuals in each district of the 25 districts in our city, work with that counselor and identify areas in your district that’s a priority. Apply for some of those district crime prevention grant funds that we have out there here soon.”

The majority of this year’s homicides remain unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Jesse Wells , Russ McQuaid and Courtney Crown contributed to this report.

