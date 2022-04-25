ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested for threatening Merriam-Webster over gender definitions

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkGGC_0fJsvvN500

( KTLA ) – A California man was arrested last week for allegedly making threats toward Merriam-Webster for including references to gender identity in its online dictionary.

Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor was arrested on Tuesday and charged in a federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the dictionary company is headquartered.

Hanson is accused of sending numerous online threats to the company through the website’s comments section and contact page, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In October 2021, Hanson allegedly used the handle “@anonYmous” to make threatening comments on Merriam-Webster’s website for entries that included references to gender identity, including “woman” and “girl.” Among those threatening comments, the username posted under the definition of “female”: “It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda. There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’”

The California man is also accused of using the “Contact Us” page to send a threatening message that said the company’s headquarters should be “shot up and bombed.” In that message, Hanson again referenced the definition for ‘female’ as he wished violence upon members of the company’s staff. “You evil Marxists should all be killed,” Hanson allegedly wrote under the pseudonym. “It would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place, leaving none of you commies alive.”

Another message days later by a user believed to be Hanson referenced threats to “bomb your offices for lying.”

The particular messages targeting Merriam-Webster’s headquarters prompted the company to close its offices in Springfield and New York City for five business days, the DOJ said.

Authorities were notified of the threatening messages, which led to Hanson being identified as the person suspected of sending the online threats and using the handle to leave the comments.

Through the investigation, authorities were also able to identify numerous other threatening comments and messages believed to have been made by Hanson, which targeted the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O’ Lakes, Hasbro, IGN Entertainment, the University of North Texas, professors at Loyola Marymount University and a rabbi in New York City.

“Hate-filled threats and intimidations have no place in our society,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a news release . “We believe Hanson sent a multitude of anonymous threatening and despicable messages related to the LGBTQ community that were intended to evoke fear and division. My office and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate threats against members of our communities, no matter what corner of the internet they’re sent from.”

Hanson has been charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence. According to the Department of Justice, a conviction could result in a sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said that while everyone has a right to express their opinions, Hanson’s comments crossed a line and went beyond the bounds of protected speech when he threatened the lives of others.

“We are always going to pursue individuals who try to intimidate and isolate members of our community by inciting violent, hateful acts. Threats to life are most certainly not protected speech and they cause real fear in victims,” Bonavolonta said.

Hanson was released after his initial appearance in federal court in the Central Division of California. He is due to appear in court in Massachusetts on Friday.

In the meantime, any person or organization that believes they may have been threatened by Hanson is urged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 888-221-6023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ktla#Rossmoor
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Report: Biden administration ignoring racial abuses by local police agencies arresting migrants

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A new ACLU report alleges civil rights violations, anti-immigrant hate and examples of racial profiling against Black and brown communities by some law enforcement agencies that partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through a federal program that allows local police departments to arrest migrants on immigration violations.
MCALLEN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy