Saint Cloud, MN

Prom dreams come true for some, who may otherwise, miss out on the special occasion

By Wambui Kamau
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

Many teenagers look forward to dressing up and dancing the night away, others dread prom. The reason is deeper than teenage angst. For some teens, a glamour filled night---tuxedos, ball gowns and limousine rides ---is a cost burden for their families. While some organizations have stepped in, most only focus on one half of prom attendees: girls.

Dress giveaways are common, but suit or tux giveaways? Not so much, until now.

Comedian, Adrian Washington says he wanted to sponsor prom for young men who couldn't afford it, then the pandemic hit. But the idea was still marinating. So he talked to the principal of Tech High School in St. Cloud.

"I said, 'I want to do it for at least five students. But my only criteria is they got to be seniors, they need to have a C average, and no missing assignments,'" Washington said.

Washington says the principal agreed. Soon after, five Tech High School students found out they would be attending prom in fitted suits, with all expenses paid except for transport.

"They really couldn't believe it," Washington said.

But what's really unbelievable is what happened after Washington posted about the encounter on social media. Community members including business owners rallied around the idea.

"There's so many people that reached out, asking 'Hey, do you have enough money to cover it?'" he said. "Another friend of mine knew somebody that owns a flower shop, she's like, 'I will take care of the flower needs for them and their dates. When they get ready, send them over to my friend and I'll take that bill.'"

Besides the flower shop, Washington says barbers, custom pocket designers and others have stepped up to "make sure the young men look fly."

On May 14, those five young men will finish their senior year, by going to prom in style. Washington is hoping this ripple effect doesn't stop there.
In fact, he believes this community act of kindness, can become a tradition for years to come.

"Kids deserve to have that [prom] experience without worrying about if they can or can't get a suit. These kids know, when you reach a certain level, it's your responsibility to say, 'If I can, I'm gonna do something to give back.'"

Next year, Washington is planning to give fitted suits for seniors at both public high schools in St. Cloud.

