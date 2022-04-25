Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker from docking in Norway

April 25 (UPI) -- Members of Greenpeace blockaded a Russian oil tanker Monday, preventing the ship from docking in Oslo, Norway, the organization said in a statement.

The Ust Luga is currently in the Oslo Fjord, approaching the Slagentangen oil port, which is owned by Esso, a Norwegian subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

The ship is loaded with $116 million worth of Russian jet fuel.

The tanker is owned and operated by Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek. The company's largest shareholder is Leonid Mikhelson, a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Greenpeace called on Norway's government to ban importing Russian fossil fuels, including oil. Activists also demand that Esso cancel any contracts for Russian oil.

Activists in a boat chained themselves to the anchor chain in an attempt to block the ship from getting to the pier and offloading its cargo.

"Oil is not only at the root of the climate crisis, but also of wars and conflicts. I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin's warfare," Greenpeace Norway's Frode Pleym said in a statement.

"During these two months of Russia's war of aggression, we have seen horrific images and know the unimaginable suffering of the innocent civilian population of Ukraine.

"The fact that our government still allows the import of Russian fossil fuels in the current situation is unfathomable."