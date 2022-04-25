ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

FBI investigating involvement in Schoharie limo crash

By Sara Rizzo
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UW3bR_0fJsuspX00

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating if there was any FBI involvement in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash investigation. This comes after Congressman Paul Tonko sent a letter to the FBI asking them to respond to press coverage claims that FBI involvement allowed the unsafe limousine to remain on the road.

Stefanik seeks FBI documents on Schoharie limo crash

“In recent months, concerns have been raised about this incident and whether there was any FBI involvement in the investigation,” said Jill Tyson, Assistant Director of the FBI. “As a result, the Director ordered that the FBI further review the matter. A review was promptly commenced by the Inspection Division and is ongoing.”

Tonko’s letter asked the FBI to release any documents and information the agency has in connection with Shahed Hussain, the owner of Prestige Limousine. The letter cited press coverage that alleged the FBI may have shielded Hussain and his family from various legal consequences as a reward for Hussain’s prior service as a confidential informant.

Tedisco calls to extend state limo task force

Twenty people were killed in the limo crash at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30-A in the town of Schoharie on October 6, 2018. Among the deadliest transportation accidents in the last decade, this crash prompted lawsuits and limo safety legislation.

Nauman Hussain—the operator of Prestige Limo Company— pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide , but did not receive jail time. Instead, he agreed to five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. Although the criminal case is over, the families of the victims of the crash are pursuing civil cases against Hussain, Mavis Discount Tire, and New York.

Federal limo safety legislation signed into law

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is also pressing the FBI for new information on the investigation into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash . This includes the release of information regarding Shahed Hussain.

The Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force is set to meet virtually on Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m. The Task Force was established to conduct a comprehensive review of matters influencing the safety, adequacy, efficiency, and reliability of stretch limousine transportation. You can register for the meeting on the New York Office of Information and Technology Services website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schoharie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schoharie, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Elise Stefanik
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Lawsuits#The Inspection Division#Prestige Limousine#Prestige Limo Company
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

NYC Correction Department captain uses phony funeral announcement to scam co-worker out of $40,000: prosecutors

A New York City Correction Department captain out on sick leave used a phony funeral announcement complete with pictures of a man in a coffin to fend off a woman asking to know what happened to $40,000 he scammed her into investing, officials said Monday. Steve Francois, 43, is charged with grand larceny for allegedly promising his unwitting mark he could make her $15,000 on a $40,000 ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy