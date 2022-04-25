ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, MN

Martin County Historical Society diving into new adventure based on area businesses

By Marissa Voss
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - History shows us where we’ve been and what we’ve valued along the way. Martin County Historical Society is working on a book and is looking for the community’s help. ”Preserving that history is a way of bringing everyone together,” curator of the...

KEYC

Downtown Fairmont bouncing back with new businesses setting up shop

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont downtown square is getting some new life with various businesses setting up shop. One prime example is a business that Fairmont hasn’t seen since 1879: Fairmont Brewing Company. “Thinking about starting a business and getting more rooted in community. The brewery kind of...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field

The owner of a newly opened park for recreational vehicles in western Iowa placed a septic field too close to a lake and has been barred from using it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Zachary Terry, who opened his Sunset at Blue Oasis RV Park near Onawa on April 1, said he […] The post State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS Chicago

Aquatic center in Fox Valley remaining closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A lifeguard shortage is causing a water park in Fox Valley to close for the summer.The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will not open this year and the director of recreation said they fell short on lifeguard candidates.Anyone who bought a season pass to Phillips Park will automatically be transferred to the district's other outdoor water park, Splash Country.That facility opens on Memorial Day Weekend.The American Lifeguard Association says one in three pools across the U.S. are at risk of being shut down due to staff shortages.
KEYC

City of Mankato joins ‘No Mow May’ movement

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event. Ag in Action’s goal is to be able to hold more events to increase food, gardening and nutrition education for youth in the greater Mankato community. Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust.
Paso Robles Daily News

Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns to North County this Saturday

Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. – The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.
