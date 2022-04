During a recent episode of The Ringer Music Show, music critics Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles took a closer look at the first weekend of this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The two discussed a number of important topics, including Isaiah Rashad’s return, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” snippet and the future of rock music at the festival. Along the course of their back and forth, Sayles and Holmes remarked on how Lil’ Baby has transitioned from being one of the most popular artists within the realm of rap to becoming one of the biggest in any genre. Sayles even went as far as to say that the Atlanta native may have put together the best performance of the weekend.

