Rochester, NY

Man hospitalized, school bus shot on Clifford Avenue in Rochester

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Clifford Avenue in Rochester sent one man to the hospital Monday, and left a school bus with at least one bullet hole.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot around 4:00 on Clifford Avenue near Newcomb Street. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what investigators called non-life threatening injuries.

A First Student school bus driving by the scene at the time of the shooting was also shot at least once. Investigators said no students were on the bus when it was hit. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

be kind
3d ago

Get rid of the gangs. They’re wreaking all the blood shed in Rochester. Be radical to save lives and zero in on them. Do something!!

Chavez Lup Chavez
3d ago

this is getting out of control. smh. imagine there would of been kids inside the bus. the cops wait till someone is dead to do something. smh. i dont feel like sendin my kid to school at times.

