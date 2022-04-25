Horseback riders to honor fallen Elk Grove officer; police announce traffic controls

Elk Grove police will pay tribute to fallen motor officer Tyler Lenehan May 1 with a horseback and wagon procession.

Lenehan, 44, died Jan. 21, following a traffic collision in which he was struck by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 near 47th Avenue in Sacramento. The six-year department veteran was the first in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

Police will temporarily control traffic along the Cowboy Honor Ride route from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. , with rolling road closures in effect. A number of streets will be affected.

The route will proceed from Elk Grove Regional Park north on East Stockton Boulevard to eastbound Valley Oak Lane, then north on Emerald Oak Lane.

The procession turns east onto Elk Grove Boulevard and continues south on Elk Grove Florin Road to return to Elk Grove Regional Park.

Elk Grove Police Department is inviting residents to line the route.