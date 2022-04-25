ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested in weekend homicide seeking mental health attention months prior

By Jessica Ranck
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – New developments in a Little Rock homicide show the suspect arrested was seeking mental health help months prior.

46-year-old Corey Alexander was arrested Saturday for shooting her parents. According to LRPD, she is now facing murder and battery charges.

Alexander allegedly shot and killed 83-year-old Ray Alexander Saturday and injured his wife 77-year-old Charlotte Alexander.

Our crews looked into Corey Alexander in the Pulaski County court files and found a petition signed by her father on March 4, 2022.

According to the document Ray Alexander was seeking addiction treatment for his daughter Corey.

Ray Alexander says in the petition, Corey has a Methamphetamine addiction. He says she was “not in her right mind” and believes her parents are dead.

In the petition he states Corey threatened him and his wife, claiming they were impersonating her real parents and she was going to kill them.

Ray says, “She is scaring us.”

As our crews looked deeper into the case, we found the petition was dismissed on March 9, 2022.

According to further documents, Corey had decided on her own to get help at the UAMS Psychiatric Unit, the agreement was dated and signed March 8, 2022.

UAMS could not confirm if she was admitted.

Fast forward to Monday, Corey Alexander faces murder and battery charges for a crime, according to documents she threatened months prior.

Comments / 2

Janie Edwards
3d ago

if I was the wife, where ever he filed the petition, I would sue their pants off.

Reply
6
