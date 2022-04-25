Season 11, Episode 11 Preview

Pam Grier, the trailblazing action hero, who starred in such Blaxploitation classics as Coffy, Foxy Brown and Friday Foster, will dish about her life and career with host Ben Mankiewicz on the next edition of the TCM podcast The Plot Thickens this fall.
“The word ‘iconic’ is overused in this industry, but Pam has been a true revolutionary regarding the depiction of Black women in Hollywood,” Mankiewicz said in a statement. “Pam’s characters are unapologetic, tough and fiercely independent, just like she was when she started in Hollywood five decades ago and remains to this day.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Morse, Two-Time...
