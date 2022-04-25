ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Season 11, Episode 11 Preview

detroitperforms.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeel the emotion within the movements of two inspiring Detroit dance organizations. First...

www.detroitperforms.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Popculture

How CBS's 'Ghosts' Gave Life to One of TV's More Controversial Themes

On Thursday night, CBS's hit freshman sitcom Ghosts will air its first season finale and having already watched it to the maximum amount allowed before binging the series all over again on Paramount+, it's exciting to say the single-camera sitcom delivered an immaculate first year. Having earned a 95% percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes too, the CBS ensemble series from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman is also one of the absolute best network television has had in years — and that's saying a lot considering the past buzz around multi-camera favorites like The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

It’s Been a Dizzying Month on Broadway—Here’s Our Guide to What’s On and Opening Soon

After last fall’s ceremony-slash-concert special honoring the few Broadway shows that managed to open during the 2019–2020 season, the Tonys are back in full, glorious force at Radio City Music Hall this June—and, as in the pre-COVID past, the cutoff date for award eligibility falls in late April (the 28th this year). That has made this month an especially busy one for avid theatergoers; between productions delayed by the pandemic and ones developed in the interim, the openings have been coming fast…and there are more still to come. Here, our guide to April’s buzziest Broadway shows.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TCM’s Next ‘Plot Thickens’ Podcast: Pam Grier

Pam Grier, the trailblazing action hero, who starred in such Blaxploitation classics as Coffy, Foxy Brown and Friday Foster, will dish about her life and career with host Ben Mankiewicz on the next edition of the TCM podcast The Plot Thickens this fall. “The word ‘iconic’ is overused in this industry, but Pam has been a true revolutionary regarding the depiction of Black women in Hollywood,” Mankiewicz said in a statement. “Pam’s characters are unapologetic, tough and fiercely independent, just like she was when she started in Hollywood five decades ago and remains to this day.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Morse, Two-Time...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Mesmerize#Baira#Afro
EW.com

Barry review: One of TV's best comedies is also thrilling... and terrifying

I've never seen violence like the violence on Barry. HBO's hitman comedy is a legitimate thrillfest, and the new season (debuting Sunday) has three of the best action scenes I've ever seen. But part of the show's busted-nerve tension is that you never know where the next shot is coming from — and whether you'll laugh or gasp. Surprising blood keeps erupting from seemingly healthy foreheads, another brain full of bullets. A middle-of-the-day showdown turns ultraviolent, then scary, then hilarious, then scary again, and still funny, in a sad way. Several human lives depend on the functionality of an iPhone app.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Review: No Rain On Beanie Feldstein’s Parade, But Expect Some Drizzle

Click here to read the full article. Smartly sidestepping the obvious comparison from the start – the line-reading of “Hello gorgeous” sounds more conversational, less sing-songy than the one etched in our brains for all these decades – Broadway’s new Funny Girl revival doesn’t so much make a grand play for replacement as a peaceful offering for coexistence: The show that made Barbra Streisand a musical theater icon likely won’t do the same for its latest star, but neither is it cause for grumbling how-dare-shes. Opening tonight at the August Wilson Theatre, Beanie Feldstein is, it turns out, a perfectly fine...
MOVIES
Space.com

'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 episode 8 alludes to earlier Vulcan visit to Earth

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Picard" season 2, episode 8. We've mentioned before that with the exception of the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" much of "Nu Trek" that we've seen since then has been a mix of both good and bad episodes, resulting just about every time in a somewhat inconsistent season as a whole. And this second season of "Star Trek: Picard" on Paramount Plus has been the same, despite one of the strongest starts of any of the "Nu Trek" shows. However, with just two more installments remaining, episode 8, entitled "Mercy" shows a return to the form started in the excellent Season 2 premiere episode "The Star Gazer."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
IndieWire

Tribeca Adds ‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season Premiere and More TV to 2022 Lineup

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Tribeca Festival announced its TV lineup featuring world premieres of new and returning shows, original scripted audio, and original indie episodic series. The Festival takes place from June 8-19 and will open with Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.” The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. This year’s TV lineup include nine series premieres and two first looks at returning favorites. Emmy-winning AMC series “Better Call Saul” debuts its mid-season premiere of the final season, followed by a special conversation with lead...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why New Amsterdam Had To Change Its Plan For The Spring Premiere Episode, According To The Executive Producers

Nearly two months have passed since New Amsterdam aired its last new episode, with Renée Zellweger’s The Thing About Pam taking over the time slot starting in March. The medical drama is finally returning with an episode that will involve karaoke, drinking, and consequences along with the medical cases of the week, but the executive producers have shared with CinemaBlend that the plan for the spring premiere had to change. Plus, there are some exciting reveals along the way, including which members of the cast can sing!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Riverdale recap: Tabitha travels through time in one of the series' strangest episodes

Much like Tabitha, I feel like we've traveled to another dimension, because WHAT just happened? This week's Riverdale episode, "Angels in America," took things to a new level, and I'm still sorting through my feelings about it. In general, I've enjoyed the recent episodes. I'm weirdly into the characters getting superpowers. Something about the show becoming even more bonkers just feels right! But this episode… was a lot. Let's dig in.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy