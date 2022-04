A man and a woman riding with him were arrested after a Kiski Township patrol officer pulled them over in a car that was reported stolen. Investigators said the pair were stopped near the intersection of River Road and 19th Street on April 22 after an officer patrolling in North Apollo asked a 911 dispatcher to check the registration of the blue Chevrolet Cruze they were riding in, according to a criminal complaint.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO