Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland deputy sheriff suspended after out-of-state arrest

By Rich Cholodofsky
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA veteran Westmoreland County deputy sheriff was suspended with pay on Monday after he was charged with crimes following an incident last week in another state. Police in Louisville, Ky., charged Samuel D. Pilato, 59, of Hempfield with public intoxication and disorderly conduct in connection with a incident outside of bar...

triblive.com

