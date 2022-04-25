4/25/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s and 20s across the area. For the remainder of the day, expect plenty of sunshine, gusty winds (30-40+ mph) and highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be cold and blustery again with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs near 60.Looking Ahead: Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
Thursday, we start out chilly but make it back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Mostly we can thank clear skies and high pressure for that, but winds will also be slowly shifting back to the south during the day which will have an impact too!
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Showers develop this evening/overnight but more significant rain on tap for the weekend. We squeeze in a milder day tomorrow but we’ll also have more wind for the weekend as well. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Highs Friday:. Rain totals over...
