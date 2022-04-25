ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Medina County deputies use tourniquet to save man after motorcycle crash

By Bob Jones
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Blmz_0fJsrjAR00

MEDINA, Ohio — A bandage on the left arm of Tyler Mills partially covers a tattoo that reads "Ride or Die."

The irony is not lost on the 24-year-old man when he thinks about his close call with death following a motorcycle crash in Lafayette Township.

Mills believes he's alive thanks to two Medina County deputies who happened to come upon the accident scene on the evening of March 16.

"By the Grace of God, I don't even believe it's a coincidence. There was somebody watching over me that day," Mills said during a reunion with the deputies at the Medina County Sheriff's Office. "This really, really puts the meaning to never take anything for granted and you always have to live your life like it's your last day."

Just before 7 p.m., Mills hit the gravel on Ryan Road and his motorcycle slid out leading to a bad accident. Investigators do not think speed was a factor in the crash.

"I ended up flying about 40 feet through the air and by the time I got back up, I was in such shock," he said.

He was bleeding badly due to a laceration that went to the bone and a torn artery.

His fiancee, who was driving behind Mills in a truck, pulled over and tried to use a belt as a tourniquet.

Moments later, deputies Paul Demko and Yevgeniy Koval— who were on their way to another call in Seville— spotted the wreck. Saving Mills became their priority.

"It was obvious somebody was hurt. The motorcycle was down and the man was just holding his left arm. You could see it was really kind of obvious that it was bleeding," Koval said.

Koval quickly told Demko to apply a tourniquet on Mills. Demko demonstrated his actions during an interview with News 5.

"It's a Velcro strap and just put as much pressure you can, and it's got windlass and you just turn the windlass until it just tightens and tightens and tightens up," Demko said.

Mills was rushed to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital where doctors told him that the helmet and the tourniquet were the difference between life and death.

"They told me those deputies definitely saved me because if they hadn't done and acted how they did when they did, it would have been a different outcome," Mills said.

Both deputies are grateful Mills survived and said they relied on their training in the critical moments following the motorcycle crash.

"You have to be at the right place at the right time and that was the time and the right place to be there— the S curves on Ryan Road, so I feel really good about it that we saved his life," Koval said.

While Mills considers the deputies to be his heroes, they don't see it that way.

"It's just part of the day," Demko said. "We come to work, we have no idea what we're gonna expect. It's just part of the job."

Mills, a Marine Corps veteran who works for the county in building maintenance, bought some gifts for the deputies when he returned to the job in April. Mills and some of his motorcycle buddies are also planning to buy a dozen tourniquets over the next couple of weeks and then donate them to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

"I mean, what are the odds that something like that is going to happen and those two deputies are going to be there?" Mills said. "I definitely owe those guys my life."

Mills, who said he plans to ride motorcycles again, said while it's difficult to find a way to truly say thank you, he will be forever grateful to the men who gave him a second chance a life.

"Anything that they would ever need, I'd be there."

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Motorcyclist Thrown From Bike in Sugarcreek Borough Crash

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured in an accident that occurred on State Route 417 in Sugarcreek Borough on Sunday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:41 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, on State Route 417, Rocky Grove Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
YourErie

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Medina County, OH
Accidents
Medina County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Seville, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Medina
The Blade

Two wounded in Toledo shooting

Toledo police confirmed that two people were shot Sunday evening in Central Toledo. Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Woodstock Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WTRF- 7News

2 injuries in four-vehicle crash in Belmont County

UPDATE: Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have said two people had minor injuries in the Belmont County crash. One driver was cited for assured clear distance. The scene has been cleared. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash in Belmont County. The crash occurred on State Route 7 South of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
790M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy