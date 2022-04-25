ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 325 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Winfield, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Udall and Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Snow showers today and this evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in the highest elevations. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with slick roads.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
North Collins, NY
City
Gowanda, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Springville, NY
City
Hamburg, NY
City
East Otto, NY
City
Concord, NY
City
Dayton, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay, Franklin, Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Nuckolls; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell, Jewell, northeastern Smith, southern Clay, Nuckolls, eastern Franklin, Webster and southern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riverton to near Lovewell State Park to Asherville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lovewell State Park around 350 AM CDT. Webber around 355 AM CDT. Superior and Campbell around 400 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bladen, Hardy, Nora, Blue Hill and Ruskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London Am elevated risk of fire growth and spread continues this morning through early this evening. Northwest winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph are expected, along with minimum relative humidities of 10 to 15 percent. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our web site at https://weather.gov/nyc for further details or updates.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; McPherson; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, south central Cherry, Grant, northwestern Keith, western Hooker, southeastern Garden and northwestern McPherson Counties through 345 AM CDT/245 AM MDT/ At 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Whitman to 7 miles northeast of Lewellen. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Hyannis, Whitman, Duluth, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Bourquim Hill, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora and Jensen Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 144 and 184. Highway 61 between mile markers 103 and 168. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 182. Highway 97 between mile markers 69 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Power Lines#18 03 00
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the water is not recommended. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Persistent, breezy East winds will produce rough surf and a High Risk of life-threatening rip currents at area beaches. * WHERE...Coastal Indian River, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Coastal Saint Lucie, Mainland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves around 5 to 7 feet can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:20 PM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harper, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Saline WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Reno, Kingman and Harper Counties. * WHEN...1 PM though 10 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
HARPER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snowpacked roads and limited visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Montgomery, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Woodson, Wilson and Montgomery Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central and northeastern portions of Phillips County through 1215 PM CDT Friday.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above about 5000 feet.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Phelps; Sherman; Valley; Webster HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Sherman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy