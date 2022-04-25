Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Franklin; Nuckolls; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell, Jewell, northeastern Smith, southern Clay, Nuckolls, eastern Franklin, Webster and southern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riverton to near Lovewell State Park to Asherville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lovewell State Park around 350 AM CDT. Webber around 355 AM CDT. Superior and Campbell around 400 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bladen, Hardy, Nora, Blue Hill and Ruskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

ADAMS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO