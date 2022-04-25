Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches in the mountains, with highest accumulations expected in the mountains of northern Jefferson County. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur through 7 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO