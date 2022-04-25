Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: There's a mental component to his absence

Chris Mannix: Steve Nash says “there is a mental component” to Simmons absence. Says he and the organization will continue to support Simmons. “We want to help him feel great and be a part of this team.”

Nets were the worst defensive rebounding team in the league this season.

So, I mean, Ben Simmons would really help that. FWIW – 10:52 PM

“We lost a franchise player and we got a franchise player back but we didn’t get chance to see [Ben Simmons] on the floor. There was no pressure for him to step on the floor with us either. Ben’s good, we have Ben, we have his back he’s gonna be good for next year.”

Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/XNkkKWWA5C – 10:50 PM

Kevin Durant, asked if Steve Nash is the right person to lead the group moving forward, reiterates that he feels Nash handled adversity well over course of last two years: “Yeah (Nash is the right person to lead team). Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last two years.” – 10:32 PM

Goran Dragic had a big embrace with Steve Nash in the hallway as Nash walked back toward the locker room and Dragic to the podium for his press conference.

After getting swept in the first round, Steve Nash just said "it's hard to say the team underperformed." Man, this bar was lowered to the floor.

Asked Steve Nash if he expects to be back next season: "Yeah, I've loved (it). I'd love to do this and I love these guys."

Steve Nash, in part, discussing season full of challenges (Irving, Harden, Simmons, injuries) after BKN's loss to BOS: "Proud of them. We grew a lot. We're just not able to see it (right now)." When asked, Nash says he wouldn't want to say group underperformed given circumstances

Steve Nash said he's love coaching the Nets and everything that's come with the job and wants to stay. Said Joe Harris and Ben Simmons can help the Nets next season.

Steve Nash on his job status and where the Nets are heading into the offseason: "I've loved doing this (coaching), loved these guys, loved my staff, really had a great working environment and want to continue doing it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a good lift."

Steve Nash says he's loved doing this job and loves his staff. "I want to continue to do it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift."

Steve Nash acknowledges all of the off court things had their impact. Says lack of continuity because of injuries, unavailability, etc. was the biggest issue and caught up with them.

“Trying to hide our facial expressions when we’re telling 6’2 guys ‘you’re guarding the center.’”

Steve Nash feels for his guys being a bit undermanned – 9:48 PM

Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is "a developing free throw shooter." Said it's part of the growing pains, but he gave them a lot despite his struggles at the free throw line.

Steve Nash says the hardest part of this is "you love your guys," and you have to say goodbyes. Says they grew a lot even if they won't be able to see that at this time.

Steve Nash said he liked what Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin were giving him enough to go with them over Andre Drummond.

Ben Simmons was not at Barclays for Game 4. The Nets say it is because of the back issues he's dealing with.

Steve Nash wonders if his guys maybe ran out of gas. The size disparity was tough for them.

Trade Kyrie to CLE for Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert and send Ben Simmons to Minnesota for D’Angelo Russell…and let’s just spend the next 6 years being OK with 41 wins and a first round upset. Do it. – 9:35 PM

2021-22 Nets w/ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving*, James Harden*, Ben Simmons**: 44-38 (7th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, swept in 1st Round

2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/ prev All-Star selections: 42-40 (6th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, lost 4-1 in 1st Round

Even w/ the *s, pretty stunning – 9:35 PM

Steve Nash calls timeout. Nets trail 107-99 with 4:30 left. Aside from Phoenix, I haven't seen a team repeatedly respond to runs the way Boston has this series. As Ime Udoka said, they're a complete team. Blake Griffin is giving his all. Tip your hard hat to him.

Steve Nash's pause and eye roll/shrug combo after Stephanie asked him what his biggest concern was

Besides Ben Simmons, the guy who really could have helped Brooklyn in this series is James Johnson. They cut him to take Kessler Edwards off a 2 way contract. The Nets lack of size (and speed) on the perimeter has been just dominated by the Celts perimeter size

Steve Nash is rolling with Durant, Brown, Mills, Irving and Dragic. Four guards and KD. Going for the firepower down 10.

I've heard people say before it's only about players and coaching means nothing in the nba..Steve Nash single handedly disproves that notion

Ben Simmons is not sitting on the Nets bench during Game 4 for the first time during this series

Mental, physical health keeping Ben Simmons from #Nets lineup as both sides meet nypost.com/2022/04/25/men… via @nypostsports – 8:06 PM

Celtics on a 12-4 run since the Nets tied it at 30. Timeout Steve Nash. Celtics lead 42-34.

Steve Nash is pretty pissed at Scott Foster. Wonder how close he is to a T.

Wow Seth Curry was just whistled for his 3rd foul here less than 4 minutes into the first quarter. Nash left Curry in the game after two early fouls and he got burned.

Third foul in 3:49 for Seth Curry. Not sure why Nash left him in after the second foul.

Two early fouls for Seth Curry.

Two early fouls for Seth Curry. Patty Mills in for him. Steve Nash also pulled Andre Drummond for Nic Claxton less than four minutes into the game.

Patty Mills and Nic Claxton are Nash's first two subs tonight.

People who’ve worked with Ben Simmons profoundly un-stunned by him missing Game 4 tonight:

“No one’s surprised. I think people were more surprised that they announced he was going to play on Monday than they were that he’s not.”

bit.ly/3rPXkJd – 7:09 PM

Wasn't quick enough to get it but the first photo Nets showed on jumbotron was Ben Simmons in uniform. Oops.

#Pacers legend Reggie Miller sounded off on #Nets forward Ben Simmons, who was expected to make his season debut tonight against the #Celtics in Game 4 but will remain out due to back soreness.

“This dude has ZERO competitive (fire).” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM

25 minutes until tipoff. Early tip today with the 7PM start. Must-win Game 4 for the Nets to avoid the sweep and send it to Game 5 in Boston. Steve Nash said he liked what Blake Griffin brought in Game 3 and could see him getting minutes tonight.

Nets Coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: "I don't want to overstate my understanding of the situation because I'm not in Ben's shoes. It's very important for me to not speak for Ben. I can't relate to what he's going through. There is a mental component with everything."

Report: Ben Simmons needs more support with mental health to play for Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 5:38 PM

ESPN story with the details on the Brooklyn Nets’ meeting today with Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul: es.pn/37NFijI – 5:37 PM

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called Ben Simmons a cornerstone of the franchise and said there is a mental component Simmons is working through, along with his back injury, in his comeback attempt.

Steve Nash said his starting lineup will stay the same.

Steve Nash said he does not "foresee" the Nets changing their lineup for Game 4.

Steve Nash doesn't see the Nets changing his lineup tonight.

Steve Nash says “there is a mental component” to Simmons absence. Says he and the organization will continue to support Simmons. “We want to help him feel great and be a part of this team.” – 5:24 PM

Steve Nash on his message to his #Nets down 0-3: "Having been in their seat, they're not looking for you to save them with your words. They're looking for the ball and go up and just start playing."

Steve Nash asked for his pregame message to his Nets down 0-3: "Having been in their seat, they're not looking for you to save them with your words. They're waiting for the ball to go up."

Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 5:07 PM

Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets remain committed to working together #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:55 PM

Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM

#Pacers legend Reggie Miller blasts Ben Simmons for missing #Nets‘ playoff game indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:48 PM

Now on @njdotcom

NBA Playoffs 2022:

Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga, Tim Legler says he’s ‘completely lost all credibility’ nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 1:46 PM

Simmons saga just gets more confusing as Nash says he never expected Simmons to play in Game 4

Nash said he is not disappointed in Simmons, whose back injury has prevented him from playing. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:35 PM

The Nets’ future after their massive underachievement, Steve Nash’s job security, hints from weekend media coverage … PLUS more on John Wall and the usual feast of around-the-league intel … ALL here now via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 1:30 PM

Thank you to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for reminding us of Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’ contract terms – 1:17 PM

Instead of a gap season, Heat's Victor Oladipo living in the moment. Victor Oladipo could have gone Ben Simmons on the Heat. He didn't.

I dunno if it was Ben Simmons' camp, the Nets, the Nets' stars, Simmons himself, or a combination of them all. But whichever party was most responsible for floating the idea that Ben Simmons' might return from this year-long ailment DURING THE PLAYOFFS did him a great disservice.

As I spend another sunny afternoon lying around in bed amid the potent pincer movement of back pain and mental fog, I would just like to say that I have a real massive problem with much of the Ben Simmons conversation.

Charles Barkley and Shaq did not hold back on Ben Simmons after it was announced he would not make his return for the Celtics-Nets Game 4 matchup Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:30 AM

Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 11:16 AM

Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM

So here's a snippet from @Sam Amick piece in @The Athletic comparing what the Celtics are doing to Durant off the ball to "90s playoff basketball". Why is Nash not making this kind of physicality a public issue. Monty has CP3's back. Jenkins has Ja's back. Why not Nash?

Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons being unavailable for Game 4 due to a setback during his rehab process: “That’s unfortunate for him. I know he probably wanted to be out there playing with us and to have a setback – I know that sucks for us and it sucks for him.” – 10:54 AM

Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM

Steve Nash Sunday was talking about fatigue, and specifically Kevin Durant’s workload since coming back.

Made me wonder about the NBA leaders in minutes played over the last month (Regular Season/Play-in/Playoff).

Go figure.

(Durant’s gone over 40 minutes in 9 of his last 10.) pic.twitter.com/281qCP3xeo – 2:04 AM

I don't know about Ben Simmons' physical or mental state, but I do know it's highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller …

“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”

Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀

➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM

Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net… – 6:17 PM

NBA Playoffs 2022:

See you next season? Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 vs. Celtics nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 6:12 PM

Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?

Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM

Kyrie said after Game 3 that the he wished the Nets had more time to jell throughout the year. Steve Nash said Sunday that he doesn't wonder what might have been if Kyrie had gotten the vaccine and been available from the start of the season.

ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM

The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”

The good news for the Nets is they’ll get Simmons and Joe Harris back for the 2022-23 season – 5:58 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons reiterated desire to play for Nets and sides talked on how they’ll work together to try and get there. Both groups believe Simmons had two good weeks of physical ramp-up thru Sunday, but ultimately realized there are still mental and physical hurdles that need addressing. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets believe Simmons has been addressing both mental and physical areas in recent months, and recognize there’s more work to do. Nets meet Celtics in Game 4 tonight in Brooklyn, trailing series 3-0. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022