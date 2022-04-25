Today' Interview: EKU President says facelift to Alumni Coliseum will be significant

On Today's Interview, Mike Savage talks to EKU President David McFaddin about the final numbers for state funds from the budget, the Alumni Coliseum facelift and a record fundraising day for EKU on Day of Giving.

Mike Savage joined WEKU in 2018. He has worked in public radio for more than 25 years managing NPR stations in Georgia, Illinois and Indiana. In his current role as WEKU Director & General Manager, Mike directs station operations, programming, news and fundraising.