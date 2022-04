ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - I would rather be talking about something a little more pleasant like sunshine and warmer temperatures. But we are going to look at snowfall. Here is the amount of snowfall for eastern cities in the United States as it relates to their seasonal total. Caribou, Maine is the winner this season, or the loser, with snowfall around 102 inches. This list includes cities with over 100,000 people and Caribou is the only city on this list with above-average snowfall for the season. The remainder of these cities, including Buffalo, Rochester, and Binghamton have snowfall at or below average snowfall.

