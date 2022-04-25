Kanawha County Schools to cut positions because of decreasing enrollment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Lawrence County, Ohio residents will be headed to the polls on May 3rd and a hot topic on the ballot is a proposed sales and use tax increase. “I definitely think it’s worth it,” said Lawrence County resident, Nicole Nance. However, others feel the opposite. “I don’t want to see […]
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County mayors are banding together in support of a fired DeKalb County Schools superintendent. A letter released by all 12 mayors Friday criticized the decision to fire Dr. Cheryl Watson-Harris, saying the decision impacts the future for all DeKalb students. “As Mayors, our greatest...
COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Local communities across Ohio are getting more funding to help clean up “contaminated properties” to make way for future economic developments. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $60 million in funding as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program through the Ohio Department of Development. The funding […]
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says as of January 2020, more than thirteen hundred people experienced homelessness on any given day here in the mountain state. West Virginia has the eighth-lowest homeless population in the country. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, about .23% of people […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates in West Virginia’s May 10 primary are hoping for the chance to earn their party’s nominations for the U.S. House or the state Legislature. The overall ballot in the midterm election may be smaller, but the voting landscape changed after the state’s once-a-decade redistricting was completed last fall. Early voting in West Virginia runs from Wednesday through May 7.
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Unkept homes across West Virginia may soon come down with the first major change to the state’s tax code since 1994. Mayors with the West Virginia Municipal League joined State Auditor J.B. McCuskey Monday in support of Senate Bill 552. “This is a statewide...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH. — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced plans of a major investment in the Appalachian region of Ohio that includes all the counties that border West Virginia along the Ohio River. The $500 million proposal, dubbed “Ohio BUILDS – Small Communities, Big...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A new proposal addresses drug recovery facilities and addiction treatment facilities within the city of Portsmouth. Mayor Sean Dunne says it aims at establishing a standard of care to ensure the health and safety of residents in those facilities. “There’s a common agreement that bad facilities...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The job vacancy rates in the state’s regional jails are getting worse. State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Chief of Staff Brad Douglas told a group of state lawmakers Tuesday there were 887 correctional officer vacancies statewide at the end of March. “It’s not...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and local leaders gathered Wednesday, April 27, to announce new developments headed to Pike County. DeWine announces $500 million investment five days …. Cabell baseball riding hot streak. GW blows out Riverside. Tips for planting season. WV Senate candidate fights claims she’s not a ‘citizen’...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you last week about David and Katherine Mounts of Lincoln County, who said they have been plagued by constant phone outages. Katherine is a terminal heart patient, so when they weren’t getting the help they needed, they reached out to WSAZ. “I’d...
On Thursday, Governor DeWine was greeted by community members as soon as he walked through the doors of the Scioto County Welcome Center. The reason for this visit was to make a big announcement designed to help the people of Appalachia.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A candidate for the West Virginia Senate is under fire, accused of not meeting the state’s citizenship requirements. Andrea Kiessling of Roane County has filed to run in the 8th Senate district. But one of her Republican opponents in the primary, Joshua Higginbotham, claims Kiessling has not lived in West Virginia for the […]
