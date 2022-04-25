ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Nick Baumgartner continues to inspire U.P. students

By Annette Giachino
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students chanted “U.P. power” inside the gymnasium of the Escanaba Junior, Senior High School on Monday. Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner visited the school to tell students his story of becoming an Olympic athlete. His hope is to inspire other young kids with big...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

CBS Detroit

Student Dies After Shooting Himself At School In Upper Peninsula

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan student has died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound while at school. On Tuesday, April 26, at about 12:30 p.m. the student shot himself while in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School, according to Michigan State Police. Aspen Ridge provides education for elementary and middle school students in Ishpeming. Ishpeming is located in Marquette County, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. At the time of the shooting, an MSP trooper had been giving a presentation to some of the students at the school. The trooper at the school immediately responded, and provided first aid. Additional patrol units and EMS were called to the scene. EMS then transported the boy to a hospital in Marquette, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say Aspen Ridge was placed on lockdown and they cleared the building, finding no threat to other students. The NICE Community School District schools were closed on Wednesday due to the incident. Police will continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain students watch documentary about substance use disorder

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An auditorium full of students learned about the struggles of substance use disorder with the documentary Written Out on Wednesday. Students then had the chance to ask questions to various experts from the legal system and Great Lakes Recovery Centers. The high school’s resource officer, Sgt. Adam Ray said that it was good to hear students ask hard-hitting questions.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
WLUC

Pastors hold grief counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students will be welcomed back to NICE community schools Thursday, April 28. After Tuesday’s student death in Ishpeming Township, students are mourning, with many unanswered questions on how to move forward. “The grieving process is not going to be from point A to point B,” Northiron Church Discipleship Pastor Brandon Morey said of those coping. He continued, “There will be steps forwards, steps backward, steps to the left, steps to the right.”
ISHPEMING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Gwinn High School holds grand-reveal of machine donation

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn High School students are getting ready to use the Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle in technical skills classes. They will use the machine to turn designs into stainless steel parts. Resolve Surgical Technologies partnered with other local organizations to make the donation two months ago. “Several...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen

NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday will mark seven years since a Houghton County woman was last seen. The case of Leah Harding remains open. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Leah Harding of South Range was last seen April 30th, 2015. The last reported sighting of her that day was at the BP gas station in Baraga.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU student teachers do mock interviews with K-12 administrators

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, there is a teacher shortage all across the nation, including here in the Upper Peninsula. A group of Northern Michigan University student teachers is looking to help fill some of that void. Scott Schippers is looking to teach middle and high school English. He...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today celebrates TV6′s 66th birthday

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - 66 years ago today, TV6 broadcasted over the airwaves for the first time. And of course, Upper Michigan Today had to celebrate!. But first... the news of the day, in party hats. Don Ryan and Steve Asplund share early memories of working at TV6. Elizabeth...
ENTERTAINMENT
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Remembering Cam Besonen, utilizing new technology

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been one year since Cam Besonen was found dead in Ontonagon County. This autism awareness month, law enforcement wants the community to know about new, life-saving technology. Cam Besonen was 17 years old when he walked out of his house and disappeared last year....
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU Foundation to host public forums on hospital site redevelopment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Foundation plans to host community forums regarding efforts to facilitate redevelopment of the former hospital site adjacent to NMU’s campus. Two forums will be held at the Northern Center on Tuesday, May 3: the first from 2-3:30 p.m. and the second...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Baking Company back open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Baking Company is officially open. Last week, after being closed for the past year, the bakery opened its retail location next to the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum. The baking company was open for a decade before closing in 2021. While the location was...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

2022 Gus Macker tournament campaign underway

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain community members officially began campaigning for an annual summer tournament that will benefit a children’s museum. Iron Mountain residents and residents gathered to celebrate the return of the Gus Macker 2022 tournament this July, and discuss event details and needs. Tuesday’s event...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

MARESA, Autism Alliance of Michigan talk autism acceptance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As April comes to a close, so does Autism Awareness Month. Whether you know someone with the condition or not, it affects many. “Based on the CDC, about 1 in 44 [children] have autism,” Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) Educational Consultant Meghan McLeod said.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Derby Days coming to the Bonifas Arts Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community-wide event is returning to Escanaba for the first time in three years. The Bonifas Arts Center is hosting its Benefit for the Bonifas on Saturday, May 7. This year’s theme is “Derby Days” so everyone is encouraged to dress for the Kentucky Derby.
ESCANABA, MI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Marinette man’s “mile”-stone

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - An impressive streak is happening in Marinette. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Brian Cleven. This Saturday, Cleven will be one of about 500 runners to compete in the first Bellin 5K Heart Run. After battling his weight in high school, he decided to run a 5K after graduation. He was hooked.
MARINETTE, WI

