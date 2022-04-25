2022 PurpleStride Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Organizers of Fest Portland are postponing live events this year “after thoughtful discussions and heartfelt considerations.”. Feast Portland was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then the event returned in 2021 with a summer-long series of smaller events. On Instagram, organizers said the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Students in northeast Portland have some new shoes thanks to several local organizations. Thomas’ Breads partnered with Operation Warm to deliver 500 pairs of new shoes to Margret Scott Elementary this week. It is part of a $100,000 donation Thomas’ made to operation warm in...
The Oregon Book Awards were recently announced and previous winner, Kesha Ajose-Fisher joined us to tell us about the award winning books. For more information on the books click here. For more information on Kesha Ajose-Fisher, author of "No God Like the Mother", visit her webpage here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he is working to support and expand the Portland Street Response with a bigger staff and a bigger budget. The mayor says it is part of an effort to re-focus the public safety system. Portland Street Response sends unarmed mental health...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The list continues to grow: Shells of what once were RVs or homes for some are now burned out with nothing left. “I was on my couch Friday night. It was an explosion,” Chris Pearcey said. Pearcey lives near a RV fire that happened in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Portland named its new president on Tuesday. Dr. Robert Kelly is the first African American to ever lead the school. He is also the first non-ordained member of the church, though he is still a devout Catholic. The university has always been led by a Holy Cross priest.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite the rain and late-spring snow this month, drought conditions in Oregon haven't changed much. An updated drought map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, shows Northwest Oregon not experiencing drought, but most of the state is under moderate, severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. The Drought Monitor...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of addiction recovery advocates gathered for a rally Saturday, April 23, in an effort to urge lawmakers to take action toward ending Oregon's overdose crisis. Supporters met outside the Oregon Health Authority building in Northeast Portland to demand, "state leaders either take immediate action...
GRESHAM, Ore. — A 68-year-old man was reported as missing Wednesday afternoon after he was last seen in the Gresham area, police said. Rodney McKay, 68, of Scappoose, was last seen at about 2:20 p.m. leaving a family member’s apartment near the intersection of Northeast Kane and 23rd Avenue.
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 cases in Oregon have been up for four consecutive weeks. According to the Oregon Health Authority, there was one reported COVID death on Monday, making the total death count for Oregon, 7,486. The same day saw 1,095 new reported cases and a total case count...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Owner of Miss Delta Restaurant & Bar Marcus Oliver said the first break-in happened around the last week of March. The burglar broke in and stole money and items. "I’ve been there for 15 years. I've never had a break-in. Ever," said Oliver. "The interesting thing...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County leaders announced a new strategy Wednesday to encourage landlords with available apartments to help house hundreds of people experiencing homelessness, who might otherwise remain stuck in shelters or on the street with nowhere else to go. That initiative, called “Move-In Multnomah”, follows months of...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver has launched its second Safe Stay Community as homelessness continues to rise across the region. Jamie Spinelli is the homeless coordinator for the City of Vancouver, and has been behind the Safe Stay Communities. She says the idea has been controversial, with critics saying they are taking up valuable land.
Throughout the 2022 election, KATU News is helping you “Know Your Candidates” with a series of interviews with people who will appear on your ballot. We are asking local candidates running for the same office the same series of questions, so you can compare their answers. Candidates were...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposed budget will include a more than $5.6 million investment in the police and parks bureaus next week to increase the number of public safety support specialists in the police bureau and the number of park rangers in the parks bureau, his office said Thursday. Wheeler’s budget proposal will come out next week.
