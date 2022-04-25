ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

2022 PurpleStride Portland

By AFL
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePancreatic Cancer Survivor Susie Fisher joined us to share...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Organizers of Feast Portland say they are postponing live events this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Organizers of Fest Portland are postponing live events this year “after thoughtful discussions and heartfelt considerations.”. Feast Portland was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then the event returned in 2021 with a summer-long series of smaller events. On Instagram, organizers said the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two organizations team up to provide shoes for NE Portland students

PORTLAND, Ore. — Students in northeast Portland have some new shoes thanks to several local organizations. Thomas’ Breads partnered with Operation Warm to deliver 500 pairs of new shoes to Margret Scott Elementary this week. It is part of a $100,000 donation Thomas’ made to operation warm in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Book Awards

The Oregon Book Awards were recently announced and previous winner, Kesha Ajose-Fisher joined us to tell us about the award winning books. For more information on the books click here. For more information on Kesha Ajose-Fisher, author of "No God Like the Mother", visit her webpage here.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KATU.com

Portland Fire & Rescue investigates string of RV fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — The list continues to grow: Shells of what once were RVs or homes for some are now burned out with nothing left. “I was on my couch Friday night. It was an explosion,” Chris Pearcey said. Pearcey lives near a RV fire that happened in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

University of Portland names first African American president

PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Portland named its new president on Tuesday. Dr. Robert Kelly is the first African American to ever lead the school. He is also the first non-ordained member of the church, though he is still a devout Catholic. The university has always been led by a Holy Cross priest.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

April rain and snow have little effect on Oregon drought

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite the rain and late-spring snow this month, drought conditions in Oregon haven't changed much. An updated drought map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, shows Northwest Oregon not experiencing drought, but most of the state is under moderate, severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. The Drought Monitor...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Addiction recovery advocates rally to end Oregon overdose crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of addiction recovery advocates gathered for a rally Saturday, April 23, in an effort to urge lawmakers to take action toward ending Oregon's overdose crisis. Supporters met outside the Oregon Health Authority building in Northeast Portland to demand, "state leaders either take immediate action...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Pancreatic Cancer#Purplestride Portland
KATU.com

Man missing in Gresham found at hospital

GRESHAM, Ore. — A 68-year-old man was reported as missing Wednesday afternoon after he was last seen in the Gresham area, police said. Rodney McKay, 68, of Scappoose, was last seen at about 2:20 p.m. leaving a family member’s apartment near the intersection of Northeast Kane and 23rd Avenue.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

COVID cases on the rise in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 cases in Oregon have been up for four consecutive weeks. According to the Oregon Health Authority, there was one reported COVID death on Monday, making the total death count for Oregon, 7,486. The same day saw 1,095 new reported cases and a total case count...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Miss Delta owner says restaurant & bar burglarized twice in a month

PORTLAND, Ore. — Owner of Miss Delta Restaurant & Bar Marcus Oliver said the first break-in happened around the last week of March. The burglar broke in and stole money and items. "I’ve been there for 15 years. I've never had a break-in. Ever," said Oliver. "The interesting thing...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KATU.com

Vancouver opens second Safe Stay Community to help homeless people

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver has launched its second Safe Stay Community as homelessness continues to rise across the region. Jamie Spinelli is the homeless coordinator for the City of Vancouver, and has been behind the Safe Stay Communities. She says the idea has been controversial, with critics saying they are taking up valuable land.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy