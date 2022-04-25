ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD searching for woman accused of theft

By Erica Miller
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on April 11, the woman pictured below stole a pink iPhone 13 with a glittery pink and teal case from another customer at Murphey USA. The woman was last seen wearing dark shoes, blue jeans, a red shirt, and white baseball hat, carrying a brown leather purse. The suspect left the store in a light colored four door Dodge Ram 1500 truck with a spare tire on the right side.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220411031. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

