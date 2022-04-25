Boys Varsity Golf falls to Crawfordsville 343 – 413

A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall. Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.

