Boys Varsity Golf falls to Crawfordsville 343 – 413

A 6-8 forward from Columbus, Indiana has announced via Twitter that he will be a walk-on for the Purdue men’s basketball team starting this fall. Sam King, a 220-pound player from Columbus North, played in 53 games during his high school career and averaged 8.9 points. During his senior season he averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line, according to statistics from maxpreps.com.
Central junior Trynda Mantz threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Falcons to an 11-1 softball non-district home victory over Buffalo Gap on Monday. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Mantz struck out nine with one walk. The Falcons pounded out 14 hits.
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The La Grande High School baseball team won its 13th straight game on Tuesday, April 27, defeating College Place 12-0 in a non-league matchup. The Tigers traveled to Washington to face off with the Hawks, coming away with a shutout win — La Grande has blanked its last six opponents. Jace Schow was stellar on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings off just two hits — the junior struck out five batters.
Here are scores and highlights from Tuesday’s high school softball action in Calhoun County; includes area tournament schedule involving county teams. JACKSONVILLE – Macey Roper went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Lily Henry scattered three hits over seven innings as Pleasant Valley wrapped up its regular season with a 6-1 victory over White Plains.
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lafayette baseball team avenged a prior loss to Newberry on Tuesday night, prevailing 5-1 on the road in a clash of top 10 teams in Class 1A. The No. 2 Hornets (15-2) snapped a two-game skid, including a 6-5 loss to the No. 8 Panthers (12-6) that took place on April 19.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Did you know the Terre Haute Action Track opened in 1952? A track with that much history calls for improvements and that’s exactly what promoters Bernie Stuebgen and Scott Ronk have been doing the past few weeks. “I would see this place on ABC’s Wide World of Sports. They always […]
MIFFLINTOWN — Seven innings wasn’t enough for Juniata and Midd-West, and errors ended up being the factor as the Mustangs took advantage of late mistakes by the Indians for a 4-2 nonleague softball victory Monday. “It’s great for our team. Our team has been real close the last...
WAGENER -- The playoffs came early Monday night in Wagener. Sure, the postseason doesn't start until next week, but the Aiken County Class A rivalry softball clash between Wagener-Salley and Ridge Spring-Monetta had all the makings of a playoff thriller - with the atmosphere to match. And with all of...
NEWBERRY — Closing out the home portion of their 2022 campaign, the Newberry College (34-11) baseball team was unable to provide the home crowd with a victory. The Wolves dropped a 9-4 decision to the Bearcats of Lander University on April 19. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and senior Beau...
MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – After spending half a season at Ball State, Blackford High School graduate Luke Brown has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Brown was added mid-season to the Cardinals roster after starting the 2021-22 academic year at Stetson University in Florida. After transferring back home and gaining eligibility, Brown played […]
