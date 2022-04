Peterbilt Motors Company announced the availability of the Cummins B6.7N natural gas engine in its new medium-duty Models 536 and 537. Peterbilt’s Model 536 includes the B6.7N engine, with 200 to 240 hp and 520 to 560 pound-feet of torque available while emitting 50% lower NOx emissions than current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. The non-CDL Class 6 Model 536 is with a low cab entry height, visibility, low NVH and room for three people within the 2.1-meter-wide cab. Critical information is relayed to drivers through a 7-inch digital display located in the instrument cluster, and it features a digital card system fully integrated with the latest Peterbilt safety systems.

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO