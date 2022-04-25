ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

By Justin Walker
 3 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot to death in Visalia

The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a Montoya, who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say Montoya died at the scene.

Officers arrested Giovanni Castaneda, 21, as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide

Community Policy