Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police.

The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a Montoya, who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators say Montoya died at the scene.

Officers arrested Giovanni Castaneda, 21, as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide

