WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say they are investing multiple attempted theft from vehicle incidents. Authorities state that on April 26, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, the West Chester Police responded to Shenandoah Lane for a report of a person who attempted to gain access into vehicles parked in the driveway of two different residences. Two of the vehicles were locked and no access was gained. A third vehicle was unlocked and the perpetrator entered the vehicle and ransacked the inside. The owner of the vehicle does not think anything was taken from the vehicle. The perpetrator was wearing dark clothing and what appears to be a bandana over their face. The perpetrator was last seen heading towards Shenton Rd from Shenandoah Ln.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO