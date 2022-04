Questlove pondering musical notes in mixed media. Three womxn expressed in acrylics. A snarling yet sparkling cat out of hell. These were all part of the return of longstanding monthly event ​“Art in the Back,” at Three Sheets this past Saturday night. Though on this evening it did not include the ​“music in the front” portion — in which bands once played as part of the opening — the promise of it was in the air.

