Entire Community Can Take Part in the City Nature Challenge

Not very long ago, eagles were rats in America’s public imagination. Despite the bald eagle’s position as a national symbol, the actual bird was widely despised until about the mid-20th century. Before that point, many people treated them like rodents and killed them without discretion—while also unselfconsciously admiring the bird’s likeness on government seals, coins, and memorabilia. In The Bald Eagle, Jack E. Davis offers a twofold biography: He traces the histories of both the emblem and the creature and describes how patriotic pleas for conservation finally allowed their public perception to merge. Most revealing is what he says about American exceptionalism.

