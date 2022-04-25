ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ross Chastain Wins NASCAR Thriller at Talladega, and Another Watermelon Bites the Dust

By Mike Hembree
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatermelons everywhere now live in fear of Ross Chastain. He did it again Sunday. Not only won a race but absolutely destroyed another watermelon, this time on the frontstretch at Talladega Superspeedway, one of the sport’s biggest stages. And Chastain won the Geico 500, in a strange way,...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Denny Hamlin’s Tweet

Late Monday night, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin apologized for an insensitive tweet that he posted on his Twitter account. The popular driver published a video from ‘Family Guy’ that showed an Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. In the clip, he had Kyle Larson’s name superimposed over the driver as a way to make fun of him.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Larry McReynolds news

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that crew chief Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. Consider Dale Earnhardt Jr. a big fan of the decision. Earnhardt tweeted his appreciation of the move after it was announced, saying that it was...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Jj Yeley
Person
Bj Mcleod
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Greg Biffle
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Spotter Brett Griffin Reacts To Kyle Busch’s “Ungrateful” Comments Regarding Future With Joe Gibbs Racing

As NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has yet to renew his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing, many have noticed his less than ideal responses about his future with the team. Of course, it was announced at the beginning of the season that this would be his last season with M&M’s as a sponsor, but could it be his last with Joe Gibbs Racing as well?
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Talladega
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Cuda Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Which of these muscle car titans do you think wins?. When it comes to arguments about what’s the best classic American muscle car, a lot of times the Mopar and GM guys tussle over the ‘Cuda and Chevelle. Both are undoubtedly solid performance machines and enjoy loyal followings to this day for that very reason. Just don’t expect the GM crowd to compliment the Hemi ‘Cuda ever, nor the Mopar fans to say anything nice about the Chevelle. That’s what makes this drag race between a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS so compelling.
CARS
Whiskey Riff

Talladega Superspeedway Shares The Wild Items Left Behind In The Infield After Sunday’s Race

The races every year at Talladega are always wild. But even crazier than the race itself are the fans that show up every year to the superspeedway to catch some the action. This past weekend, we saw Ross Chastain take home the victory at the Geico 500 in Alabama, after a late block from Kyle Larson sent Kurt Busch into the wall right at the end there, allowing Ross to take the checkered flag, followed by Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch in the top three.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Toyota Reacts To NASCAR’s Decision On Denny Hamlin

Toyota has responded to NASCAR’s decision regarding the Denny Hamlin situation. NASCAR has told Hamlin that he must complete sensitivity training after he put out a very insensitive tweet on Monday that involved Kyle Larsen. The process must be started by the end of the week as well. Hamlin...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Racing News

Dover Qualifying Order: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Delaware. The 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series. View the Dover qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The field has been split into two groups. The top 5 qualifiers from each group will advance into round...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Dover Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway will be home to the ARCA Menards Series East, Xfinity Series and Cup Series this weekend. The track will host the final round of the Dash 4 Cash in Saturday’s Xfinity race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1). Racing for the $100,000 prize will be AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
DURANT, OK
FOX2Now

NASCAR Cup Series coming to WWT Raceway

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to rev up those engines at the Worldwide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series. Christopher Bell, 17-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, told FOX 2 what he is looking forward to at the “Enjoy Illinois 300.” Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
racer.com

Indy 500 entry set with deal in place for 33rd slot

The Indianapolis 500 has received its 33rd entry. RACER has learned the formal announcement is expected to come next week, and of the two known candidates likely to complete the field of 33, only Juncos Hollinger Racing has confirmed it is not involved in the effort. With JHR out of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Elliott, Byron, Larson get Xfinity call-ups with JR Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson will get additional seat time this season with select Xfinity Series starts for JR Motorsports. HendrickCars.com will sponsor the No.88 Chevrolet for the trio. Elliott (2014) and Byron (2017) are former Xfinity Series champions with the organization and will be...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

1977 Jeep CJ5 Races Hellcat And GT500

For as long as most of us can remember, Jeep has been an important name in the custom automobile community because of its easy modification ability and reliability. However, it's far more common to see them on a dirt or mountain trail than at a show or race track. So we guess this guy wanted to prove us wrong as he took his 1977 Jeep CJ-5 to the drag strip and turned it into a Hellcat killing machine. This sporty utility vehicle was likely never meant to go more than 100 miles per hour, and now it's laying downtimes at the dragstrip, which are downright jaw-dropping.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy