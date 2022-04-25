ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Congratulations to Our Explorers!

edenprairie.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, last weekend the Edina/Eden Prairie Explorer Post attended the 47th annual Explorer Conference in Rochester, Minn. The Explorers competed against other posts from Minnesota, North Dakota...

www.edenprairie.org

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Resorts Concerned About Lingering Ice Ahead Of Fishing Opener

Originally published April 22, 2022 SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Ice is out on a number of Twin Cities lakes, but that’s not the case the further north you go. Some lakes in northern Minnesota still have nearly two feet of ice due to the prolonged cold and a lack of sun. At Vados Bait and Tackle in Spring Lake Park, the countdown is on to the fishing opener. But ice up north makes them wonder if some anglers will still be ice fishing. “Makes it really tough for bait because a lot of the bait comes from northern Minnesota. Without ice...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Accused of Kicking Her Young Daughters

ST. CLOUD -- A 23-year-old St. Cloud woman is charged with the malicious punishment of a child and two counts of domestic assault after allegedly kicking her two young daughters. Dania Mireya Noyes was charged after another adult noticed fresh scratches and bruising on the head of one of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Matt Reicher

The 1970 Ambush of St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett

St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett (1970)St. Paul Police Department. On May 21, 1970, twenty-seven-year-old St. Paul Patrolman James Sackett, only on the job eighteen months, returned to work after enjoying a short paternal leave after the birth of his fourth child. Sackett's professional life was the fulfillment of his lifelong ambitions. Shortly after midnight, Sackett was murdered while responding to a call for help for a pregnant woman.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local 13-Year-old Pursuing PhD In Physics Friends With ‘Young Sheldon’ Actor In Real Life

Originally published April 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elliott Tanner is just like any 13-year-old who loves playing video games and hanging out with friends — except kids his age are in middle school and he’s in college. He is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in physics in May from the University of Minnesota and will start a PhD program there in the fall to keep up his studies of high energy theoretical physics. (credit: Tanner Family) He’s one of the youngest students the College of Science and Engineering has ever had, maintaining a 3.78 GPA and participating in undergraduate research and tutoring...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After More Than 100 Years, St. Paul Woman Finally Has Headstone To Mark Her Grave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A graveside service in St. Paul on Saturday honored a woman who had been resting in an unmarked grave for 106 years. The service held at Union Cemetery for Emma Anderson, who served in the Salvation Army in the early 1900s, left her with a grave marker. In her lifetime, Anderson worked with Swedish immigrants in the St. Paul area. Maj. Paul Moore with the Salvation Army heard about Anderson’s story earlier this year. He wanted to honor Anderson with a headstone. “It’s a sad story…so we’re glad that we can honor her now,” Moore said. (credit: CBS) When Anderson died in 1916, she had no relatives left to put a stone on her grave. “Our mens group has about 15 to 20 members, and they jumped right in to raise the $800 so we could have a stone out here,” Moore said. “We just wanted something simple, something to mark where she is.” When Anderson died in July of 1916, she was honored by her fellow Salvation Army officers with a funeral service and procession down St. Paul’s Payne Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

84-Year-Old Stillwater Woman Stands Up To Carjacker’s Demands, Escapes Alive

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — An 84-year-old Stillwater woman is still coming to terms with the fact she stood up to someone trying to carjack her. It happened in broad daylight, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, after she finished volunteering at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. “It makes me mad that this can happen to people,” said Pat Finnegan, who is just overcoming the shock. Because of a funeral happening at St. Michael’s that morning, Finnegan had to park her car across the street at the Washington County Historic Courthouse. When she approached her car, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. “I started...
STILLWATER, MN
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Michigan Man Charged With Murder In South Minneapolis Double Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Michigan teenager is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting earlier this month in south Minneapolis that left one man dead and a woman gravely injured. Deaje Mayfield, 19, of Flint, Michigan, is charged via warrant in Hennepin County with with two counts of second-degree murder. He is not currently in custody, and investigators believe he might have traveled back to Michigan, where he is the suspect of another criminal case. The charges in Hennepin County stem from a shooting on April 6 in an apartment on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

