State College, PA

The curtain rises again at historic Boal Barn Playhouse

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The oldest arena barn theatre in Pennsylvania has been dark for over two years, but now is ready to welcome back audiences into the newly renovated space.

The walls of the barn have stood for over a century and the playhouse was established in 1958.

It was home to the State College Community Theatre group until 2013. When they left, various productions rolled through, but the barn’s future was uncertain.

The playhouse closed for two years during the pandemic. Over the last four months, general manager John Vickers-Jones led renovations on the space, putting in new seats, galleries, lights, and an all-new artist gallery.

“It’s such an interesting and unique experience to be in this arena theatre,” said Anna Rupprecht, executive director of the Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum . “It’s very cozy, yet refined. Historic, yet updated.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHOc0_0fJsm5or00

An opening night has been highly anticipated and on Sunday, April 24, the playhouse held an open house, welcoming back community members.

“A lot of people who used to perform here are dying to get back in, they love this place, and I don’t blame them for that, it’s been my heart and joy here for a long time,” said Vickers-Jones.

Vickers-Jones said he hopes to share that joy with future audiences of plays, school musicals, recitals, concerts, or even clowning classes.

“What we’ve done is made this a venue for anyone to do anything,” said Vickers-Jones. “It’s community and it’s friendly and it’s family.”

The Boal Barn Playhouse is located at 163 Boal Estate Drive in Boalsburg, PA.

WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
