Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners’ Ty France named American League Co-Player of the Week

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Seattle Mariners website

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France was named the American League Co-Player of the Week for the week of April 18-24.

The corner infielder shared the honor with Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera, who recently recorded his 3,000th career hit last week. The 27-year-old hit .500 over the six game stretch against the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.

In those six games, France recorded 13 hits, which included one double, three home runs and 10 runs batted in (RBIs). France totaled five hits in Saturday’s game against the Royals, the first time he has done so in his career.

France went 5-6 with a homerun and five RBIs in the M’s 5-4 win. He is the fourth person in Mariners franchise history to record five hits and five RBIs in a game, joining Raul Ibañez, Tino Martinez and Mickey Bradley.

The corner infielder is the first Mariner to win the award since outfielder Mitch Haniger received the award last year. France leads the AL with 24 hits, accompanied by ranking 2nd in home runs (5), RBI (19), batting (.375) and on base percentage (OPS)(1.116),

