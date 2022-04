Hershey High School has once again come out on top among public high schools in the Harrisburg region in U.S. News & World Report’s annual performance ranking. The 2022 edition of the assessment looked at 17,843 high schools across the United States, including the vast majority of the nation’s public high schools as well as some publicly supported charter and magnet schools.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO