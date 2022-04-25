ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bianca Belair previews WWE Monday Night RAW event in Knoxville

By Kellyanne Stitts
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville native and former Tennessee track standout Bianca Belair returns to her home city as the WWE Women’s RAW champion. She is bringing the title home with her for the first time .

“I get to be back in Knoxville with my family, my friends holding up the RAW women’s championship so it feels like a huge homecoming and I’m just super excited about tonight,” said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair puts the EST in WrestleMania

WWE official Sonya Deville challenged Belair for her title in front of her family and friends. Belair, of course, plans to leave the arena she grew up watching Tennessee basketball games in as the champion.

“I know it’s not personal, it’s business. She’s coming after the title because she [Deville] wants to be where I’m at but tonight I’m going to show Sonya Deville that I’m not just the EST of WWE, I’m the EST of Tennessee,” said Belair.

The EST of WWE has climbed up the wrestling ranks with haste. She already has two titles in just over two years on the main roster.

WWE star Bianca Belair surprises Austin-East students before Knoxville event

“Being in WWE the opportunities come so quickly you have to be ready. I always say I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready,” said Belair. “I’m just blessed and grateful for this amazing journey. and I’m just looking forward to continuing that momentum and continuing to build my legacy.”

While Belair’s career continues to take off, she never forgets where she is from. The Austin-East Alum grew up attending the Ebony Fashion Show with her mother at the Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. She remembers the way the models would strut down the runway, hit a pose, and slowly turn to walk back and mirrors that memory in her entrance.

“That stuck with me forever,” said Belair. “That’s where my signature spin comes from in my entrance, so Knoxville follows me everywhere I go.”

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks win ESPY Award

Following Monday night’s event, Belair will be back in her home state on July, 30 for the 2022 WWE SummerSlam event at Nissan Stadium . It will be the first time ever that the Music City will host the event. Tickets are currently on sale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

