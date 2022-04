In a recent press release, Healthmark Industries introduced the Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices to its Steriking® Sterilization product line. Manufactured with heatsealed upper corners that prevent dust from collecting at the opening seal to reduce the risk of contamination when opened, the Steriking® Pouches for Long Medical Devices are designed as packing material for sterilization of long devices by steam and are offered in the following sizes: 7.875W x 31.5L In. and 10W x 35.5L In.

